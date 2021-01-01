Canada clinched first place in its pool and a quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic with a 4-1 win over Finland at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton Thursday.Full Article
Canada tops pool at world junior men's hockey championship with 4-1 win over Finland
