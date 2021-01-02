The fraught, often frightening year of 2020 may be over, but experts warn the dawn of a new one doesn't leave behind the troubles caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Full Article
A new year renews concerns for hospitals grappling with COVID-19, experts warn
CP24 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
2020: A Change In The Facets Of Life – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Every year in December the whole world prepares itself to step into the New Year. At the same time, a look back at some of the..
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Ten- 12/05/2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Ten- 12/05/2020