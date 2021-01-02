A prominent member of the federal New Democrats has lost her cabinet critic positions after travelling to Greece in spite of widespread travel restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.Full Article
NDP strip Niki Ashton of critic roles after recent trip to Greece
CP24
