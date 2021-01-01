P.E.I.'s first baby of 2021 was born at 2:22 p.m. at Prince County Hospital on Friday. It turns out she's not the first New Year's Day baby in her extended family.Full Article
P.E.I.'s first baby of 2021 not first New Year's Day birth for family
CBC.ca 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Asante in Ashland welcomes first baby born in the new year
KDRV
Laurie Davis, 30, and her husband Tyler, 33, welcomed their daughter Iris Anne Davis at 4:14 a.m. on Friday morning.
You might like
More coverage
Family With 5 Generations To Get Vaccinated Together
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Family With 5 Generations To Get Vaccinated Together
Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto
Reuters - Politics
Enjoying the start of 2021 outdoors
ABC 2 News WMAR