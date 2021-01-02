Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens and Connor McMichael each scored a goal in a 3-0 Team Canada victory over the Czech Republic in quarter-final action.Full Article
Canada blanks Czech Republic en route to semifinals at world juniors
