Joe Biden condemns US Capitol riots as 'insurrection'
Published
President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”Full Article
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the riots at the US Capitol “an insurrection incited by the President of the United States,”..
President-elect Joe Biden responded to pro-Trump rioters storming the Capitol building, saying the scenes "do not represent who we..