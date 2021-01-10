Ontario reports record high new COVID-19 cases with 3,945, logs 61 new deaths
Ontario is reporting 3,945 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a single-day record for the province. There were also 61 more deaths reported.Full Article
The number of patients hospitalized for the virus statewide reached a new record on Sunday, at 4,988 people.
