In Court, Peter Nygardâ€™s Lawyers Fail to Satisfy Judgeâ€™s Terms for Bail

In Court, Peter Nygardâ€™s Lawyers Fail to Satisfy Judgeâ€™s Terms for Bail

NYTimes.com

Published

The former fashion executiveâ€™s defense team asked for more time after one of the two guarantors who put forward collateral raised suspicions.

Full Article