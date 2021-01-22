Dr Fauci says it's 'liberating' to work with new team on virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in the White House briefing room. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, was tasked by President Joe Biden to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic after largely being sidelined in recent months by former president Donald Trump. Fauci said the new administration would "be completely open and honest" in dealing with the pandemic and, in an implicit rebuke to the Trump administration, said everything now would be "based on science and evidence."