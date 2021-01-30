Canada is cancelling flights to Mexico while US does the opposite
Thousands of US tourists have found an escape in Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic, as other countries maintain travel restrictions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced stricter restrictions on travelers, including making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada and suspending airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations. Mexico now has the third highest coronavirus mortality rate in the world.Full Article