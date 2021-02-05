Judge to rule on Peter Nygard's bail application
A Manitoba judge is to rule today on whether a Canadian fashion king facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States will be released on bail.Full Article
Mr. Nygard, who faces sex-trafficking and other charges in the United States, will remain in prison during extradition proceedings,..
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard was denied bail by a judge Friday morning in Winnipeg.