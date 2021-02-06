Ontario to begin phased reopening of economy next week: CP
Ontario will begin to gradually reopen its economy next week, starting with regions that have fewer COVID-19 cases, The Canadian Press has learned.Full Article
Ontario's labour minister says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province's economy next week.