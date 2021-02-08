Arrest made in Scarborough shooting that left 21-year-old man dead
Published
Toronto police have announced that an arrest has been made following a shooting in Scarborough over the weekend that left a 21-year-old man dead.Full Article
Published
Toronto police have announced that an arrest has been made following a shooting in Scarborough over the weekend that left a 21-year-old man dead.Full Article
Police found a 48-year-old man shot multiple times on the living room floor.
Bibb County Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested a Byron man in a stolen vehicle after a pursuit Thursday.