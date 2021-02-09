Ontario reports just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today, 17 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today, one of the lowest daily case counts logged in the province in more than two months.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today, one of the lowest daily case counts logged in the province in more than two months.Full Article
ACROSS KENTUCKY... GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR SAYS THERE'S NOW BEEN FOUR STRAIGHT WEEKS.. OF A DELCINE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES, WHICH IS A..
Ontario is reporting 1,265 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with 33 more deaths, as testing rates fell more than 45 per cent as..