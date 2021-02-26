Starting Monday, York Region residents 80 and over can book COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Published
Starting Monday, York Region residents 80 years of age or older can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Published
Starting Monday, York Region residents 80 years of age or older can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 888 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the total to 655,541 people.
The very latest regarding the status of high-risk high school sports in the area.