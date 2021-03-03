Ontario logs 958 new COVID-19 cases; death toll surpasses 7,000
Published
Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday, as the province is reporting less than 1,000 new infections.Full Article
Published
Telangana recorded 163 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,99,086. One more COVID-positive patient succumbed, pushing..
Kerala reported 3,254 new positive cases and 15 Covid-19-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total affected in the state to..