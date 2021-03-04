Two suspects sought in murder of 39-year-old B.C. man in Hamilton
Published
Hamilton police have identified two suspects from Toronto who are now wanted in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old British Columbia man.Full Article
Published
Hamilton police have identified two suspects from Toronto who are now wanted in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old British Columbia man.Full Article
covering south caroline
These two suspects who shot a 24-year-old man while he was getting a haircut at a local barber shop in 2019, are finally facing..