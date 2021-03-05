Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dead at 82
Published
Walter Gretzky died Thursday at the age of 82 and will be remembered for coaching his son, Wayne, in the early stages of what would become a legendary NHL career.Full Article
Published
Walter Gretzky died Thursday at the age of 82 and will be remembered for coaching his son, Wayne, in the early stages of what would become a legendary NHL career.Full Article
Walter Gretzky, the ultimate Canadian hockey dad who taught and nurtured the Great One, has died. He was 82.