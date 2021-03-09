Huffington Post Canada website no longer publishing content, will maintain archive
Published
BuzzFeed says it's closing HuffPost Canada's operations and laying off 23 workers as part of a broad restructuring plan for the company.Full Article
Published
BuzzFeed says it's closing HuffPost Canada's operations and laying off 23 workers as part of a broad restructuring plan for the company.Full Article
HuffPost Canada says in a message on its website that it will no longer be publishing content. It says existing content will be..