Stepfather found guilty of murdering 3-year-old who interrupted his video game
Published
A Calgary stepfather has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a three-year-old girl who had interrupted his video game.Full Article
Published
A Calgary stepfather has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a three-year-old girl who had interrupted his video game.Full Article
An innocent young football steward stabbed in the heart by a drill rapper who mistook him for a gang rival is still unconscious in..
Watch VideoJury selection has begun in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George..