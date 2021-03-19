Proud Boys leaders face new conspiracy charges in deadly US Capitol riot
Four members of the Proud Boys have been charged by a US federal grand jury with conspiring to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election win.Full Article
Four leaders of the far-right Proud Boys conspired to encourage members of the group to attend the Stop the Steal protest,..