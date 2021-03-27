Multiple people stabbed in North Vancouver, 6 taken to hospital
Published
Police in North Vancouver said a suspect is in custody after multiple people were stabbed while either inside or outside a public library on Lynn Valley Road.Full Article
Published
Police in North Vancouver said a suspect is in custody after multiple people were stabbed while either inside or outside a public library on Lynn Valley Road.Full Article
Includes People 55 and Older, those with High-Risk medical conditions and critical workers