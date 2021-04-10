Ontario reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions hit record 585
Published
Ontario is reporting 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 today as the number of ICU patients infected with the virus hits another record high.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 today as the number of ICU patients infected with the virus hits another record high.Full Article
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19, marking a slight drop in infections following a..
Ontario is reporting more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease crosses 500..
Health officials in Ontario are reporting nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past two days as ICU admissions related to..