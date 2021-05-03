Mitt Romney booed at Utah Republican convention
US Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trials, was met with boos during a speech at a Republican convention.Full Article
'Appalled'
Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that she was "appalled" to see fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was booed by members of his state..