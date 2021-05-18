Miss Universe contestant calls for support for Myanmar
Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, Myanmar's entry into the Miss Universe competition, held up a sign reading 'Pray for Myanmar' during the pageant's national costume segment.Full Article
Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin hopes to use her international platform as a pageant contestant to criticize the country’s military coup and..