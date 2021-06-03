Ontario's updated blue box program to be phased in starting in 2023
Ontario has finalized its plans to expand the list of items accepted in blue boxes as it moves to standardize recycling programs across the province.Full Article
The province has finalized plans to expand recycling services across Ontario -- and to make product producers pay for it.