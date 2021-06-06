Canada's Stephen Ames wins PGA senior tour event, Mike Weir comes 2nd
Vancouver's Stephen Ames has won the Champions Tour's Principal Charity Classic. Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., finished second.
Calgary's Stephen Ames has won the Champions Tour's Principal Charity Classic. Mike Weir of Bright's Grove, Ont., finished second.