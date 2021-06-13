Ontario reports 530 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths
Published
Ontario reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Sunday, as the province’s known active caseload hit its lowest point since Aug., 2020.Full Article
Published
Ontario reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Sunday, as the province’s known active caseload hit its lowest point since Aug., 2020.Full Article
Watch VideoHealth officials are calling on more Americans to get vaccinated, fearing new infections from a COVID-19 variant first..
By Medea Benjamin and Leonardo Flores*
With his wide-brimmed peasant hat and oversized teacher’s pencil held high,..