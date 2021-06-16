No winning ticket sold in Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max draw; next draw to have 70 maxmillion prizes
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed once again, with no winner in Tuesday night's draw.Full Article
