Ontario reports 370 new COVID-19 cases; lowest test positivity since Oct. 2020
Published
Ontario reported 370 more COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Thursday, as test positivity hit it lowest level since early Oct. 2020.Full Article
Published
Ontario reported 370 more COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Thursday, as test positivity hit it lowest level since early Oct. 2020.Full Article
India has reported the lowest cases today for the first time since April 1st.
70,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 new deaths..