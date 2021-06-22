'Pain is a life sentence': Parents of Paul Bernardo's victims oppose killer's parole release
The parents of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy told Tuesday's virtual parole board hearing for Paul Bernardo, who's serving life at Millhaven Penitentiary in eastern Ontario, that the convicted killer and serial rapist should never be released. "For those who say that time heals, they don't know the excruciating pain that comes from such a horrific loss," Donna French said.Full Article