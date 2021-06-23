Ontario reports 255 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths
Ontario is reporting fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.Full Article
India recorded 50,848 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the overall cases tally to 3,00,28,709, according to the data released by the..
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination..