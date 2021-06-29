COVID-19 deaths in Canada may be two times higher than reported: Study
A new study suggests Canada has vastly underestimated how many people have died from COVID-19 and says the number could be two times higher than reported.Full Article
By Dan Southerland*
Chinese state-run companies and banks have been investing in electrical utilities in Latin..
U.S. life expectancy decreased by 1.87 years between 2018 and 2020, a drop not seen since World War II, according to new research..