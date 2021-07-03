BC Coroners Service confirms 2 deaths in Lytton wildfire
Published
The BC Coroners Service has confirmed two people died as a result of a rapid-spreading wildfire that destroyed most of the village of Lytton earlier this week.Full Article
Published
The BC Coroners Service has confirmed two people died as a result of a rapid-spreading wildfire that destroyed most of the village of Lytton earlier this week.Full Article
Canada's deadly heatwave, the most severe on record, is expected this week to continue surpassing high temperatures seen decades..
British Columbia Coroner's Service said it had received reports of two deaths related to the Lytton fire but had not been able to..