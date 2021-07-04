Ontario reports 213 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths
Ontario is reporting just over 200 new COVID-19 cases and another nine deaths related to the disease.Full Article
Ontario is reporting 213 new COVID-19 case on Sunday as the seven-day rolling average drops even lower.
