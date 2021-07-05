Prime minister heading to Saskatchewan First Nation for child-welfare agreement
Published
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to the Indigenous community on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to the Indigenous community on Tuesday.Full Article
On June 28, 2021, Ethiopia woke up to a new reality. News from the country announced that the TPLF has taken over Mekelle, the..