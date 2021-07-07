Ont. reports just under 200 new COVID-19 cases today, no new deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting just under 200 new COVID-19 cases today as the rolling seven-day average continues to decline.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting just under 200 new COVID-19 cases today as the rolling seven-day average continues to decline.Full Article
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) India on Friday became the third country after the United States and Brazil to record over 4 lakh COVID-19..