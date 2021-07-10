Ontario reports 179 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Saturday.Full Article
India added 42,766 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday's 43,393 cases. But deaths shot up to 1,206..
By Kathryn Robinson*
The early focus during the COVID-19 outbreak on cruise ships as ‘petri dishes’ of infection has..