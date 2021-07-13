4 killed, another presumed dead in crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
RCMP say four men have been confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead.Full Article
The Mounties say four people were killed and a fifth person is missing after a crane collapsed in Kelowna, B.C.