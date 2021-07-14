Five men now confirmed dead in Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse as body found
Published
The body of a fifth man killed in the collapse of a construction crane in Kelowna, B.C., has been recovered.Full Article
Published
The body of a fifth man killed in the collapse of a construction crane in Kelowna, B.C., has been recovered.Full Article
RCMP say four men have been confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday. A fifth man buried..
Mounties say at least four people have died as a result of a crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.