Ontario reports 143 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more deaths
Published
Ontario reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 10 new deaths, with test positivity hitting its lowest point in nearly 11 months.Full Article
Published
Ontario reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 10 new deaths, with test positivity hitting its lowest point in nearly 11 months.Full Article
Vaccination center at NYCHA Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.
Overall, New..
The UK has reported 42,302 new coronavirus cases and 49 more deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.