Winning $44 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
Published
One lucky person who recently bought a lottery ticket in Toronto is now $44 million richer… they may just not know it yet.Full Article
Published
One lucky person who recently bought a lottery ticket in Toronto is now $44 million richer… they may just not know it yet.Full Article
A ticket holder in Ontario is $43 million richer, taking Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
There was no winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $27 million Lotto Max jackpot.