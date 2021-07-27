The world's most expensive french fries
Decadent, flavourful and smelling of of luxurious truffles. These are the world's most expensive french fries, according to Guinness World Records.
Would you pay $200 for a side order of fries? These are the most expensive fries in the world, according to Guinness World Records.