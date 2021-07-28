Ontario reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 150 new COVID-19 cases today and four more virus-related deaths.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 150 new COVID-19 cases today and four more virus-related deaths.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its mask guidance as the delta variant of the coronavirus..
The UK has recorded 23,511 new COVID-19 cases and 131 more deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.