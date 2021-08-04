Andre De Grasse wins gold for Canada in men's 200 metre race at Tokyo Olympics
Canada's Andre De Grasse has raced to a gold medal in the men's 200 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Competing hours after his golden 200-metre race, Canada's Andre De Grasse anchored the men's 4x100m relay team into the event's..
Canada's Andre de Grasse wins the men's 200m final ahead of Americans Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles.