Quebec considering vaccine mandate for health workers amid rise in COVID infections
Published
Quebec is considering imposing a vaccine mandate for health-care workers amid a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province.Full Article
Published
Quebec is considering imposing a vaccine mandate for health-care workers amid a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province.Full Article
As everyone is aware, governments have been mandating restrictions on people’s behavior in response to the COVID pandemic for..
Concern grows as the substantial portion of the population that has not been vaccinated is contributing to the rapid spread of the..