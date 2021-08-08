Up to four people injured in Kensington Market shooting: police
Published
As many as four people were hurt, two critically, when shots rang out in Toronto’s Kensington Market area early on Sunday morning, Toronto police say.Full Article
Published
As many as four people were hurt, two critically, when shots rang out in Toronto’s Kensington Market area early on Sunday morning, Toronto police say.Full Article
Cincinnati police confirmed Saturday evening that at least four people were shot Saturday in the vicinity of McHenry and Cavanaugh..
Two people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital after shots rang out in Toronto's Kensington Market..