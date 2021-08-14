Canada to buy 40 million Moderna COVID-19 doses in next two years: Trudeau
Canada will buy at least 40 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday.Full Article
By James Borton
When Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on August 24 at No Bai International Airport following her..
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election for Sept. 20 to seek voter approval for the government's costly..