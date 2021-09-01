Ontario reports 656 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths
Published
Ontario reported more than 650 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average remained virtually unchanged from yesterday.Full Article
Published
Ontario reported more than 650 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average remained virtually unchanged from yesterday.Full Article
Eight more people have died from Covid-19 in Fiji, taking the death toll past 500.The Government also confirmed 290 new cases for..
The UK has recorded 32,181 new COVID cases and 50 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data..