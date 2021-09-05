Ontario reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths
Ontario reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with three new deaths, as the province’s known active caseload hit its highest point since early June.Full Article
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.61%.
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 263 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.